CLEARFIELD – The Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County is now soliciting applications for affordable housing initiatives financed by Clearfield County Affordable Housing Fund.

This program addresses affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County. Eligible applicants include non-profits organizations, human service agencies, municipalities and private housing developers.

Eligible projects include owner-occupied rehabilitation, rental rehabilitation, first-time home buyer’s programs, housing counseling programs and emergency repair programs.

Others include elderly, special needs and disabled housing, veterans housing, new home construction, land banks, transitional housing, homeless shelters, community stabilization programs, foreclosure prevention, emergency rental assistance and bridge loans for rental housing development.

Projects, which increase the availability of quality affordable housing for county residents with an annual income less than the median income of county, will be considered.

Affordable Housing Trust Funds can match federal, state and or local program funds for affordable housing initiatives in Clearfield County.

Eligible applicants include municipal governments, housing and or redevelopment authorities or other related agencies, non-profits, and or developers. Individuals are not eligible.

Program guidelines and application are available upon request by contacting the Redevelopment Authority of Clearfield County, 212 E. Locust St., Suite 128A, Clearfield, PA 16830 or 814-765-5149.

All applications are due by 4 p.m. June 6.