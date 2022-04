John Donald Wheeler, 56 of Treasure Lake, Dubois passed away after a lengthy and courageous cancer battle April 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his beloved family. He passed peacefully and pain free watching the beautiful sunset on the woods and listening to classical music. Exactly how he wanted it. John died exactly how he lived his life, low key […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-donald-wheeler/