State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a drug violation occurred April 7 in the 3400-block of Zion Road in Knox Township. As a result of a traffic stop, a 59-year-old New Millport man was charged for possession of methamphetamine and related offenses.
- State police received a report of criminal trespass April 14 on Main Street in Coalport Borough. According to troopers, a 28-year-old Flinton man was given a no trespass notice from Minit Mart. However, the man allegedly entered the store after receipt of his notice.
- State police received a report of identity theft April 15 on Hardscrabble Road in Morris Township. According to troopers, the victim received a credit card via mail that wasn’t requested. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of a drug violation that occurred April 12 at the West Branch High School on the Allport Cutoff in Morris Township. During the incident, a student was suspected of having a vape pen with suspected marijuana. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police reported Clyde Coates, 30, of Clearfield has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension following an alleged incident April 11 in Lawrence Township.
- State police reported a DUI occurred March 5 in the area of Crooked Sewer Road and Grange Avenue in Woodward Township. During a traffic stop, a 43-year-old Frenchville man was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed through the district court.
- State police reported a DUI occurred March 20 along the Krebs Highway in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 23-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed through the district court.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred April 15 on Mount Joy Road. While on patrol, officers were traveling behind a vehicle with a brake light out. A traffic stop was conducted and it was determined the driver – a 50-year-old Clearfield man – was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. He was subsequently transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported a drug violation occurred April 16 on the Clearfield – Curwensville Highway. During a traffic stop, it was found that an 18-year-old Curwensville man was allegedly in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police received a report of a domestic assault March 20 on Riverview Road. Upon arrival, it was learned that the offender had fled the scene but contact was made with the victim. He said he’d been assaulted by a woman, and that she’d bitten him in the face. The woman was later located and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield on a mental health warrant. She’s also being charged with harassment and disorderly conduct through the district court.
Curwensville Borough
- Police were dispatched to a Schofield Street residence for a report of loud music. Upon arrival, everything was found to be in order.
- Police were dispatched to a Walnut Street address for a reported active, physical domestic assault. According to police, the offender and victim were separated when officers arrived on-scene. However, the victim was found to have injuries to her head and neck; she was subsequently transported to the hospital by EMS. The offender, who was allegedly barricaded inside the residence, was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail. Charges were filed through the district court.
- Police executed a mental health warrant at the Locust Street Apartments.
- Police encountered a group of juveniles who were reportedly trespassing on the Meadow Street Railroad Bridge. They initially attempted to run, police said, but were subsequently detained and custody was transferred to the appropriate guardians.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on the Curwensville-Tyrone Highway for multiple moving violations. According to police, the individual was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. They were taken into custody and to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police encountered an individual sleeping inside a vehicle on Spila Road. According to police, the individual had drug paraphernalia in plain view on their lap, and upon further investigation, was suspected of being under the influence of drugs. The male was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on Bloomington Avenue for multiple moving violations. Upon investigation, the driver was suspected of operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs. They were transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on Meadow Street for multiple violations. The driver was found to have warrants, and additionally suspected of operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police were called to a Lippert Street address for a reported break-in. According to police, it was found that several individuals had breached a secured residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police were called to School Street for a suspicious male who was reportedly standing in the roadway. Upon arrival, it was found that he was standing on the road while talking to someone inside a parked vehicle.
- Police handled a call regarding harassment at a Fredricka Avenue residence. During the incident, a female was reportedly being harassed by another individual who was driving by her house. Both individuals were advised to cease contact with each other.
- Police were called to a Schofield Street residence for a reported noise complaint. Upon investigation, it was found that there wasn’t an active disturbance.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on McNaul Street to which the driver was found to have warrants. The driver was subsequently taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
- Police located an individual at the Curwensville Commons who had warrants. The male was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
- Police were called to a State Street residence for a burglary alarm activation. Upon investigation, everything was found to be secured and in order.
- Police handled an incident regarding fraudulent checks. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police were called to a McNaul Street residence for a reported active assault. Upon arrival, the male offender was found to have fled the scene and a search ensued. The investigation is ongoing at this time.