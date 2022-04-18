PENN TOWNSHIP – A Curwensville man died April 13 following a motorcycle crash in Penn Township, Clearfield-based state police say.

According to a station-issued news release, Rodney Jordan, 68, died following a crash along the Mahaffey-Grampian Highway near McFadden Road.

Jordan and another motorcyclist were traveling south when he reportedly failed to negotiate a curve – and for unknown reasons – veered off the roadway.

His motorcycle struck the guiderail, and Jordan was thrown from the bike. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield, where he later succumbed to his injuries, state police say.

The second motorcyclist was uninjured, according to the report.