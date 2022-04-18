CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. (CAST) is pleased to present One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest onApril 21-23 and 28-30 at 7:30 p.m.

This stage adaptation of Ken Kesey’s celebrated novel, directed by CAST Artistic Director Gayle Gearhart, explores the brutality of life in a mental institution with humor, candor and unforgettable characters.

After being convicted of a petty crime, a charming, rebellious rogue named McMurphy contrives to serve his short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison.

This, he soon learns, was a mistake. He immediately clashes with the authoritarian head nurse, a fierce martinet named Nurse Ratched.

Despite Ratched’s strict reign, McMurphy quickly takes over the yard, leading others out of introversion, staging a revolt so that they can see the World Series on television, and arranging a rollicking midnight party with liquor and women.

But McMurphy’s brash insubordination has its consequences; Ratched ultimately triumphs by subjecting McMurphy to a frontal lobotomy.

This production contains adult themes not suitable for children. This production is intended for mature audiences.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Mondays, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., and Wednesdays, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Those who had season tickets in 2020 will have their season tickets honored in 2022. Season ticket holders who have not yet received their updated season tickets should contact the CAST office to have them e-mailed or mailed to them.

This production is sponsored by Lezzer Lumber. The 2022 season is sponsored by Bigfoot, Passport and Pop radio stations.

CAST is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in the heart of downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, call 814-765-4474, or find CAST on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.