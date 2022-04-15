HYDE — The win streak at home for Clearfield this season has started off strong. Even with a suspended game on Monday, Clearfield has not trailed at home since the second game of the season. With three straight wins on their home field, the Bison welcomed in the Bellefonte Red Raiders for a bit of Mountain League action to close out the week.

That streak of leading came to an end in tough fashion, as the Bison fell behind early, then had the bottom fall out in the latter portion of the game, falling 12-5 to the visitors.

Bellefonte got the scoring started in the opening frame, but with two runs coming in the toughest of ways. Triston Heckman took a bases-loaded walk to start the scoring. Then, a fielding error would add in an unearned run to double things up. Derek Fravel would ground out on his second at-bat in the frame, but it was still enough to bring in the third run.

Not wanting to stay behind for long, Clearfield matched things up in the bottom of the inning, and only needed one batter to do so.

Starting pitcher Blake Prestash made up for his difficult start in a major way. With a pair of runners already on base, he would strike big with one swing, blasting a three-run shot over the outfield wall to even things up at three runs a piece. Unfortunately for the home squad, that would be as close as they would get.

The Red Raiders got another run in the top of the second, ironically another ground out by Fravel, that put the visitors ahead for good.

After scoring a fifth run in the fifth inning, Bellefonte put the entire game out of reach one inning later. Fravel, Trevor Johnson, Heckman and Dominic Capparella all helped push in runs during the inning. Heckman would contribute the most RBI’s on the afternoon for the Raiders, plating four. Not to be outdone, Clearfield’s Prestash would have a game-high five RBI’s, but he would also get tagged with the loss.

Prestash lasted five innings, giving up the five runs and five hits. The relief effort by Hunter Rumsky would be where the majority of the runs were given up, as he would yield seven runs in his two innings of work, along with allowing eight hits.

Vancas would bat in the clean-up position for Bellefonte, but he cleaned house with his 5.2 innings on the hill, earning the win on the afternoon.

Clearfield (3-2) finishes out a stretch of home games on Monday when they play host to the P-O Mounties in a game that originally was to be the season-opener for both squads. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.

SCORE BY INNING

Bellefonte 310 016 1 – 12 13 1

Clearfield 300 001 1 – 5 9 2

Bellefonte – 12

Braedyn Kormanic 4320, Derek Fravel 5122, Alexander Ebeling 4230, Trevor Johnson 4211, Triston Heckman 3114, Josh Brown 4000, Ty Cronin 1000, Dominic Capparella 4122, Kenny Squires 4000, Peyton Vancas 3220. TOTALS 36 12 13 9.

Clearfield – 5

Kyle Elensky 3100, Nolan Barr 4110, Morgen Billotte 4230, Blake Prestash 4125, Cole Bloom 3010, Ryan Gearhart 4010, Ty Troxell 3010, Mike Fester 2000, Elijah Quick 2000, Eric Myers 1000. TOTALS 30 5 9 5.

LOB: 9/7

E: Heckman/Gearhart, Durandetta

ROE: Capparella, Johnson/Barr

2B: Vancas, Capparella, Heckman/Billotte

HR: Capparella/Prestash

HBP: Kormanic

SB: Gearhart

PITCHING

Bellefonte: Vancas-5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Johnson-1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.

Clearfield: Prestash-5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 3 SO, 4 BB; Rumsky-2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB.

W-Vancas

L-Prestash