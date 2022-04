Patty Ann Bailey, age 72 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on August 10, 1949 in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Bailey and Dorothy (Brown) Bailey Goodman. Patty had worked as a receptionist most recently at the DuBois Nursing Home and previously, at the DuBois Regional Medical […]

