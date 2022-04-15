CLEARFIELD, Pa. (EYT) – A 51-year-old Clearfield man is behind bars after he reportedly kissed and inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl outside of his residence on March 30.

According to court documents, on Monday, April 11, Clearfield Borough Police filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Richard Stephen English, of Clearfield, in Magisterial District Judge Joseph M. Morris’ office.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 30, Clearfield Borough Police received a call from a man in reference to his daughter, who told him that their neighbor, Richard Stephen English, hugged her, rubbed her side, and kissed her on the lips.

Upon arrival at the residence, police spoke to the victim, who stated that English lets his dogs outside, and she always goes out to give them treats, the complaint states.

On March 30, when she went outside, English was also out with the dogs. English began speaking with her and asked her what color her eyes were. English then stated that they are his favorite color and also said she looked beautiful in a dress she was wearing the other day, according to the complaint.

The victim told police that English then hugged and kissed her on the lips. She said that when he hugged her, his one hand was rubbing her leg and rib cage area. She further explained that she did not want to kiss, nor hug him. Police provided the victim with a written form to fill out, the complaint notes.

Before leaving, the victim informed police that English mentioned pictures of her outside wearing a dress that he had taken on his phone in the past. The victim stated she does not have his phone number and has never called or text-messaged English, the complaint states.

After speaking to the victim, police walked over to English’s residence and asked him if he was willing to come to the station and speak, to which he agreed.

While speaking with English, he admitted to hugging and kissing her on the lips, but denied rubbing her leg/buttocks/side. English demonstrated the hugm and it appeared that one hand/arm was around her shoulders while the other hand was on the back of her hips/buttocks, the complaint indicates.

Police asked English why he hugged and kissed her, to which he stated that he felt bad for her because she has told him that she has been bullied in school, the complaint notes.

Police asked English if he has done any of this in the past, to which he denied. They also asked English about the pictures on his phone and he denied it before handing his cell phone over. Police did not locate any pictures of the victim on the phone. English was informed that the officer did not have any further questions, and he departed the police station, the complaint states.

Police then contacted the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center, which performed a forensic interview on the victim, the complaint indicates.

During the interview, the victim was asked to speak about the incident. The victim asked if she could read her statement that she prepared for the Clearfield Borough Police. The statement further detailed the events that transpired, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that the interaction was not the first time she had spoken to English and stated that she has spoken to English before, but that he was “nice” and there were no concerns. She also told police English had “blown kisses” before, but she was not sure if it was for her or someone else, the complaint states.

He was arraigned at 2:26 p.m. on April 11 in front of Judge Morris on the following charges:

– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1

– Indecent Assault Without Consent of Other, Misdemeanor 2

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, English was lodged in the Clearfield County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, April 20, at 8:30 a.m. in Clearfield County Central Court.