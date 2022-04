Dee Deyarmin, 54, of Glen Campbell, PA died Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, PA. The son of Arthur Harmon and Viola Doris (Rouse) Deyarmin, he was born on February 26, 1968 in Spangler, PA. Dee was the owner and operator of Deyamin Auto Repair near Rossiter, PA. He thoroughly loved being a mechanic. His life […]

