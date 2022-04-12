Update: 6:49 p.m. April 12

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault of a child has been taken into custody, according to Lawrence Township police.

Michael K. Guy, 58, was arraigned April 12 on charges of felony aggravated indecent assault of child, aggravated indecent assault without consent and aggravated indecent assault (two counts).

He’s also charged with felony indecent assault and criminal attempt (two counts), as well as misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other.

Guy is being held in Clearfield County Jail without bail, and currently scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Wednesday, April 20 during centralized court.

CLEARFIELD – A local man is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of a child.

Lawrence Township police have identified the man as 58-year-old Michael K. Guy of Clearfield.

Police say the investigation began April 8 when a report was received that Guy had touched a child inappropriately.

Guy is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 140 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact township police at 814-765-1647/48 or 814-765-1533.