MORRISDALE — After weeks of dreary days, cloudy skies, and even some rain on the diamond while pitches were being thrown, finally the sun began to shine as the Curwensville Golden Tide took to the diamond on a road trip to face the West Branch Warriors. It was a welcome view after the rain fell one day earlier, especially after suffering a late loss against Juniata Valley.

What fans got on this afternoon was a duel on the hill as the Tide’s Jake Mullins and the Warriors’ Owen Graham went at it for a majority of the game. In the end, the Tide found a way to get just enough to get back in the win column in a hard-fought 3-1 victory.

It was West Branch getting things started in the bottom of the first. Graham helped his cause as he took a 2-2 pitch into the outfield, plating Lucas Colton for the RBI-single to get the Warriors on the board. But once the inning was over, the fans were treated to a battle of arms.

Mullins settled down quickly, and then began dealing, leaving many of the batters he faced high and dry. Of the 22 batters he faced, he would fan 13 of them, just under 70 percent, in the win. He would toss 106 pitches in his six innings of work, earning a week of rest for his arm.

Curwensville’s pitching got a lot of help on the offensive side in the top of the fourth inning.

Shane Sunderlin started the inning in a big way, blasting a lead-off triple to the outfield to immediately get a runner in scoring position. Three batters later, with two outs on the board, Tyler Lee connected on an RBI-single to get the tying run to the plate. Ayden Sutika added in another single to put runners on first and second, bringing Thad Butler to the plate. He would almost clear the bases with an RBI-double, but Sutika was held at third, however Lee would work his way around from second to put Curwensville ahead by a run.

Curwensville got one more run in the fifth inning to add a little bigger cushion.

Those three runs,two of them earned, were enough to hand Graham the loss on the afternoon as the Warriors could not get the bats going in the remaining innings.

Jayson Rowles would come to the mound in the seventh inning hoping to earn the save. Despite giving up two walks, his teammates were able to strand both runners to get the second win of the season.

Curwensville (2-1) is back on the field Wednesday afternoon as they travel to face Glendale.

SCORE BY INNING

Curwensville 000 210 0 – 3 8 1

West Branch 100 000 0 – 1 5 3

Curwensville – 3

Jake Mullins-P/RF 4120, Logan Kunkle-DH 2000, Shane Sunderlin-1B 4110, Spencer Hoover-C 3000, Jayson Rowles-RF/P 3000, Tyler Lee-2B 3111, Ayden Sutika-3B 3010, Thad Butler-SS 3011, Chris Fegert-CF 3020. TOTALS 28 3 8 2.

West Branch – 1

Isaac Tiracorda-C 4000, Zack Tiracorda-SS/P 3000, Lucas Colton-2B 3120, Owen Graham-P/SS 4011, Luke Liptak-3B 3000, Logan Folmar-1B 2010, Anthony Guglielmi-CF 3000, Brody Rothrock-LF 3000, Zach McGonigal-RF 2010. TOTALS 27 1 5 1.

LOB: 6/9

E: Butler/I. Tiracorda, Z. Tiracorda, Colton

ROE: Liptak

2B: Butler/Colton, Graham

3B: Sunderlin

FC: Hoover

HBP: Kunkle

SB: Fegert/Colton

CS: Fegert

PITCHING

Curwensville: Mullins-6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 13 SO, 2 BB; Rowles-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB.

West Branch: Graham-4 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 1 BB; Z. Tiracorda-3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 SO, 0 BB.

W-Mullins

L-Graham

S-Rowles