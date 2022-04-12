PHILIPSBURG – Officials of the Moshannon Valley Economic Development Partnership on Tuesday announced the sale of 13.144 acres of land to Jeff Long of Graystone Philipsburg LLC.

That land is a portion of the site that was the former Philipsburg Area Hospital on Lochlomond Road in Rush Township.

“We are pleased to welcome Jeff Long to the greater Philipsburg area,” said Bryan Bennett, president of the partnership’s board of directors.

“Mr. Long has completed many terrific projects throughout the central Pennsylvania region including the new Grand Palazzo in Altoona. We look forward to the housing development that he has proposed for the site,” said Bennett.

“We had talked to Jeff Long years ago about the former Philipsburg Area School District’s Junior High building hoping that we could convince him to redevelop that site,” said Stan LaFuria, executive director of the partnership.

“For a number of reasons, Mr. Long declined to pursue that project. We are very pleased that Mr. Long recognized the housing needs that exist here and that he decided to develop a project here,” said LaFuria.

The Moshannon Valley Emergency Medical Services Inc., previously purchased 2.3 acres of the former hospital site. MVEMS will build a new ambulance headquarters and training facility at that location.

The partnership purchased the former hospital site from the state of Pennsylvania in March 2017. The site was not subdivided but left as a single parcel ready for development.

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services previously controlled the property and was responsible for the demolition of all the buildings that were there.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection had previously given the site a clean bill of health environmentally.

The Graystone Court Philipsburg housing development will include a five-story, 72-unit luxurious complex offering one- and two-bedroom apartments for those age 55 and older, along with common space and parking garages.

This building will mimic the current Graystone Court Villas Clearfield located at 650 Leonard St. Anyone interested in seeing Graystone Court Villas Clearfield in preparation for this new project, can schedule a tour by calling 814-768-7235.

In addition, approximately, 20 cottage homes will surround the complex. These two-bedroom, two-bathroom, two-car garage cottage homes will be 1,600 square feet and provide the perfect alternative for those desiring a little more space and a yard.

All apartments and cottage homes will be rentals at market rate. These units are not subsidized. Long expects to break ground on this new development late summer 2023 with an 18-month construction projection.

A list for pre-leasing is currently underway at Graystone’s main office in Altoona. To find your new home and experience the luxury you deserve, please call 814-201-2978 to add your name.

Tenants will have the opportunity to customize their apartment or cottage home during the pre-leasing phase with a variety of paint, flooring, cabinetry and countertop colors.