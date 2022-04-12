State police at Clearfield
- State police responded to a reported dog law violation April 8 on Jury Street in Bradford Township. As a result, the owner was cited through the district court.
- State police received a report of theft of services March 8 on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township. In commission of the crime, a customer allegedly failed to pay their repair bill and left the area.
- State police received a report of theft that occurred between Sept. 15 and April 8 on Summit Hill Road in Graham Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole electrical wire from a pavilion belonging to the Summit Hill United Methodist Church. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police reported a drug violation occurred April 6 in the area of Hardscrabble Road and Martin Drive in Morris Township. During a traffic stop, a 57-year-old Curwensville man was allegedly determined to be impaired and in possession of methamphetamines. Two others were also in possession of methamphetamines, state police say. Charges will be filed through the district court.
- State police received a report of a theft April 5 that occurred on Grassflat Avenue in Cooper Township. During the incident, someone allegedly stole a generator belonging to the victim.
- State police received a report of a theft April 4 on North Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. During the incident, someone allegedly stole the victim’s Alprazolam pills. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- State police received a report of identity theft April 6 in Pike Township. During the incident, someone allegedly hacked the victim’s unemployment.
- State police received a report of an alleged statutory rape/sexual assault that occurred in January in Chester Hill Borough. The investigation is ongoing at this time.