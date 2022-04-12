JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man charged with aggravated assault following an alleged domestic incident is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 27-year-old Keith Austin Zawatski, of Johnsonburg, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12, at 11:15 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana presiding.

Zawatski faces the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause SBI or Causes Injury With Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Zawatski is currently free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a domestic assault that occurred on Saturday, February 12, in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

Details of the case:

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 3:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, at a residence on Route 219, in Brockway, Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:00 p.m. on February 12, contact was made with a known victim via telephone at the PSP DuBois barracks. The victim stated that she was involved in a domestic altercation with Keith Zawatski sometime during the early morning hours of February 12.

A PSP DuBois trooper arrived at the victim’s residence and made contact with her on February 12.

The trooper immediately observed that she had suffered a black swollen left eye, a large red mark on the top of her head, a cut on her inner lower lip, and a small red mark on the back of her neck. She appeared to be lethargic, visibly shaken, and EMS was contacted to evaluate her, the complaint states.

The victim was then subsequently transported to Penn Highlands for further evaluation. She stated that she and Zawatski were drinking at a local club in the early morning hours and said that she must have set him off and then he physically assaulted her, according to the complaint.

Zawatski was not at the scene upon the trooper’s arrival.

He was arraigned at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, February 13, in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana.