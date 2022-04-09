WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson has introduced H. Con. Res. 85, which recognizes Pennsylvania’s abundant natural resources as the U.S. addresses its energy security and lessens its dependence on foreign oil.



The resolution urges President Biden to consider the potential impacts on Pennsylvania’s workforce, economy, and energy security as the U.S. pursues domestic and international energy policy. This includes the purchase of oil from foreign adversaries, the approval of pipelines, and the consideration of permits for energy and minerals development.



The U.S. oil industry was born in Pennsylvania in 1859, and it continues to have a natural bounty of resources today. The Commonwealth is the second-largest producer of natural gas in the U.S. It boasts 49 underground gas storage sites, the most in the nation. It is the third-largest coal-producing state, the largest net exporter of electricity, and is ranked second in nuclear power electricity generation.



“While energy prices continue to skyrocket, President Biden chose to release 180 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve rather than acknowledge our great potential for domestic energy production,” Thompson said. “Pennsylvania sits atop the vast Marcellus and Utica shale and holds an abundance of additional natural resources.

“The current disruption in world energy markets and geopolitical conflicts are a stark reminder that we must create an energy policy that focuses on America’s well-being and affordability for consumers. Simply put: you’re not going to grow jobs, manufacturing, or our economy without dependable energy pricing.”



The resolution is co-sponsored by Reps. Mike Kelly, Fred Keller, Dan Meuser, Lloyd Smucker, Guy Reschenthaler, and John Joyce.



“Pennsylvania is abundant in energy and natural resources. The commonwealth produces nearly one-fifth of all the natural gas drilled in the United States every day. Destructive policies that stifle pro-American energy production not only keep prices high and jeopardizes our national security, but they also kill jobs. I’m proud to join my Pennsylvania colleagues to stand up for Pennsylvania energy and to protect local jobs,” Kelly said.



“In Pennsylvania and across America, it’s not just the energy producers and their workers who are feeling the impacts of President Biden’s attack on American energy. Our schools, hospitals, local governments, and downstream job creators are also suffering. Pennsylvania’s world-class natural gas industry has created incredible partnerships that are actively working to ensure we can meet America’s energy needs right here at home. Domestic energy means national security, a stronger workforce, and lower energy costs. It’s time we embrace American energy, not abandon it,” Keller said.



“The solution to this energy crisis is right under our feet. Two years ago, Pennsylvania energy development helped make the United States energy independent and the only industrialized nation to cut carbon emissions. The Biden Administration, however, has pursued a green agenda that forfeited our national and economic security, killed jobs, and drove up energy prices. It’s time President Biden abandoned these destructive policies and unleashed the power of American energy. Instead of sending representatives to Venezuela, Iran, and OPEC to purchase oil and gas, he should be looking to Pennsylvania to power America,” Meuser said.



“Increasing domestic energy production must be a national security priority and Pennsylvania can play a critical role in fulfilling that need. Pennsylvania energy powers our economy and employs many in family-sustaining jobs. The Biden administration must reverse its anti-energy policies which threaten jobs in Pennsylvania and across the nation. We must work to unleash American energy dominance, not restrain it,” Smucker said.



“Thanks to President Biden’s war on American energy, hardworking Pennsylvanians and Americans across the country are paying more to fill up their gas tanks and heat their homes,” Reschenthaler said. “Pennsylvania has an abundance of oil, gas, and coal resources that could solve Biden’s energy crisis here at home and help our allies abroad. Biden must end his attack on domestic energy and turn to the Keystone State and the rest of America’s heartland — not Venezuela and Iran — for our nation’s energy needs.”



“Since day one of his Presidency, Joe Biden has shown that he values far-left Green New Deal priorities over the urgent needs of American families. Skyrocketing energy prices will not fall until we return to American energy dominance and that cannot happen until the Biden Administration ends its crusade to pit socialist environmental policies against Main Street economic needs. I’m proud to join my colleagues on this important resolution to stand with Pennsylvania energy job creators and employees,” Joyce said.



To read the full text, click here.