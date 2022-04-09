REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A 39-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl on two different occasions in Reynoldsville Borough.

According to documents released on Wednesday, April 6, Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed a third-degree felony count of corruption of minors against Jason Edward Williams, of Ernest, Indiana County.

The charges were filed at Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Reynoldsville police received a report of sexual assault on a minor on January 4, 2022.

The victim told police that the defendant, Jason Williams, had touched her genitals on at least two different occasions between December 15, 2021, and January 5, 2022, at her residence in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, according to the complaint.

The victim informed police that Williams is listed on Megan’s Law for rape, the complaint states.

Online records confirm that Williams is a lifetime offender and was registered on Megan’s Law on January 2, 2013, after being convicted of rape in 2004.

Williams was interviewed by police on February 16, 2022.

He stated that he is a friend of the victim’s family and that he would go to their house “quite often” to play video games. Williams told police that the victim “had a crush on him and is always hitting him and hanging on his back,” the complaint indicates.

Williams said he told the victim to knock it off because he “is not into kids,” the complaint notes.

During the interview, Williams denied touching the victim at first but later admitted he had touched her genitals on two separate occasions – once in the kitchen and once in the living room, according to the complaint.

Williams is awaiting a preliminary hearing.