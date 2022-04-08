Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.

Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office

Contact: 814-765-2641, Ext. 2159

Tioni S. Alvarez Bench Warrant David V. August Bench Warrant Omid Azimi Bench Warrant Raymond W. Bloom Bench Warrant Jon M. Boyer Jr. Bench Warrant Cynthia Bradley Bench Warrant Shawn R. Brink Bench Warrant Alexander L. Brumberg Bench Warrant Candace N. Butler Bench Warrant John J. Carolus Bench Warrant Ty L. Clutter Bench Warrant Clyde A. Coates Bench Warrant Andria A. Cochran Bench Warrant Nicole M. Colby Bench Warrant Amber L. Daniels Bench Warrant Brandon L. Davis Bench Warrant Christopher C. Davis Bench Warrant Harley D. Davis Bench Warrant James M. Draucker Bench Warrant Carlton S. Estes Bench Warrant Randall S. Fink Bench Warrant Aaron J. Foster Bench Warrant Kevin W. Gianvito Bench Warrant Tanisha R. Gower Bench Warrant Christopher B. Hanes Bench Warrant Jaquan T. Hardaway Bench Warrant Carter L. Haywood Bench Warrant Morgan J. Heichel Bench Warrant Kristine M. Hockenberry Bench Warrant Brian T. James Bench Warrant Christopher R. Johnson Bench Warrant Matthew J. Kennedy Bench Warrant Wesley J. Knepp Bench Warrant Kaleb J. Lamb Bench Warrant Thomas W. Lee Bench Warrant Jason Z. Lentz Bench Warrant Michael Little Bench Warrant Shelby R. Martin Bench Warrant Francis P. McCarren Bench Warrant Jerri L. McGary Bench Warrant Anthony M. McGonigal Bench Warrant Julie L. Mesmer Bench Warrant Curtis J. Milligan Bench Warrant Presley D. Nellis Bench Warrant Kris J. Nevling Bench Warrant Cody J. Ogden Bench Warrant Izaak R. Perks Bench Warrant James R. Peterson Bench Warrant Justin M. Phillips Bench Warrant Keith M. Pinter Bench Warrant Devon V. Posey Bench Warrant Lee A. Pounds Bench Warrant Earl E. Powers III Bench Warrant Jessica Rivera Bench Warrant Michael R. Roush Bench Warrant Misty Rowles Bench Warrant Edward M. Schmidt Jr. Bench Warrant Jeffrey W. Schnarrs Bench Warrant Tracey L. Scullion Bench Warrant Austin R. Servidea Bench Warrant Michele A. Sherwood Bench Warrant Jarrett S. Sloppy Bench Warrant Gregory A. Smeal Bench Warrant Richard W. Smeal Bench Warrant Darren E. Smith Bench Warrant Daniel J. Sones Bench Warrant Matthew S. Spratt Bench Warrant Jared M. Steiner Bench Warrant Michelle L. Stiner Bench Warrant Holly C. Strohl Bench Warrant Daniel J. Teats Bench Warrant Michael R. Toller Bench Warrant Daniel M. Toney Bench Warrant Matthew J. Upton Bench Warrant Darlene Waugaman Bench Warrant Kayla R. Wells Bench Warrant Allen D. Williams Bench Warrant David L. Wilsoncroft Bench Warrant