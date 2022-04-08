Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred April 3 in the area of River Road in Clearfield. During routine patrol, an officer observed a tan SUV with an expired registration and illegal window tint. Upon further investigation, it was found that the driver, a 31-year-old Morrisdale woman, was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. She was taken to Clearfield Penn Highlands for a blood draw; charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred April 7 on Hall Street in Hyde. During a traffic stop, an 18-year-old Hyde woman was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as in possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw, and then released to a sober person. Charges are currently pending at this time.