CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield couple is facing charges following a physical domestic in front of their child while they were under the influence.

Christopher S. Yatsko, 40, and Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, are charged by Lawrence Township police with misdemeanor child endangerment and related offenses.

According to a department-issued news release, police were called to a Good Street residence for a domestic disturbance at approximately 8:59 p.m. April 6.

As officers approached, a woman was heard screaming inside but when contact was attempted for a period of time, the couple refused to answer.

When they eventually came to the door, Christopher and Bobbie Sue Yatsko were still allegedly engaged in a physical altercation in the presence of officers.

Police say further investigation revealed the domestic occurred while the couple was under the influence and in front of their 10-year-old child who was removed from the home.

Clearfield County’s Department of Children, Youth and Family Services was contacted. Bobbie Sue Yatsko was housed in county jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Christopher Yatsko is free on $40,000 unsecured bail. Both are scheduled to appear for preliminary hearings on Wednesday, April 13 during centralized court.