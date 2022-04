CLEARFIELD – Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 S. Second St., Clearfield, will be holding an Easter egg hunt in The Garden on Saturday, April 9.

All children and their families are invited to attend. The egg hunt for kids, between 0 and 4, will begin at 12 p.m. The egg hunt for kids, between 5 and 12 years, will start at 12:30 p.m.

There will be food, crafts, candy and activities throughout the event. Also, it is rumored that the Easter bunny will be making an appearance.