By Krissy Turner

QUEHANNA – Yard Sale: Next 100 Miles.

The Quehanna Industrial Development Corp.’s 100-mile yard sale will return for its 25th year on July 15-16. Vendors must register ($10) by May 1 for inclusion in the published directory of vendors.

Vendor locations are mapped out so people can easily find them. Directories are “aways in high demand,” said Chris Williams, QIDC treasurer, and go into circulation Memorial Day weekend.

According to Williams, the popular 100-mile yard sale got started with a small group of Karthaus residents who took on the effort to bring business back to the area.

Initially, efforts fell on the shoulders of former QIDC President Raymond ‘Sap’ Savel until his passing in February of 2018. “We had to pick up the pieces” and work hard to keep his efforts alive.

“We started the yard sale 25 years ago because we listened to people in the area,” Williams said, “and it’s brought people into our area and they continue to come – year after year.”

“Some families schedule their vacations around our yard sale date. They spend extra time in our area, supporting local businesses and exploring what it has to offer.”

The sale usually draws around 250 registered vendors but even more set up along the route, which runs from Shawville to Medix Run and from Weedville to Sinnemahoning.

Additionally, Williams said that according to QIDC attendance estimates from past years, its sale has drawn between 3,000 and 5,000 people.

When the sale ends for another year, Williams said some donate items to local organizations such as Goodwill or Salvation Army. Others store it for another year.

Interested vendors may request information or register by e-mailing the QIDC at qidckarthaus2017@gmail.com or visiting www.visitquehannaarea.com.