Lawrence Township
- Police were called to an active domestic April 3 at the Red Roof Inn, Clearfield. Upon arrival, contact was made with the couple and it was found a male allegedly physically assaulted a female inside their room. She sustained bruises and other markings as a result of the assault, police say. The male was taken into custody and put in county jail to await a preliminary hearing on charges of felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and harassment.
- Police received a report of a theft April 3 at the Hyde Uni Mart. According to police, someone stole the victim’s motorized bicycle from the store. It’s a dark-colored bicycle with “TREK” on the handlebars. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Clearfield County Control at 814-765-1533.
- Police received a report of public drunkenness April 2 on Riverview Road in Lawrence Township. During the incident, a male allegedly refused to leave the caller’s porch. Upon arrival, police say he was found to be hallucinating and “inconsolable.” The male was taken for a medical evaluation and later put in county jail on multiple warrants.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred April 1 in the area of Brown and Wrigley streets in Lawrence Township. While on patrol, an officer ran information and found the vehicle ahead of him had a suspended registration for insurance cancellation. During a traffic stop, a 37-year-old Clearfield woman was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed through the district court.