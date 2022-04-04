DUBOIS – A DuBois woman has been accused of assaulting and strangling a 14-year-old girl.

Melissa Lynn Hawk, 36, is charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault, as well as summary harassment.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, in January the victim said Hawk struck her in the head with a spatula and choked her for being late for school.

She told investigators that she was struck multiple times with the spatula on her face, hands and the top of her head.

As she was being choked, she said she could not breathe and she felt like she was going to pass out.

Afterwards, Hawk allegedly told her that she “deserved everything she got.”

The girl stated that she has been physically abused by Hawk for over a year. Often, she would have bruises, and her friends helped her cover them with makeup, she said during an interview at the Clearfield County Child Advocacy Center.

When one of the girl’s friends was questioned, she said the victim told her about the attack with the spatula and how Hawk choked her.

This witness also confirmed that there were multiple times when the victim would have to cover up bruises with make-up after being assaulted by Hawk.

Photos taken show the girl had a fresh laceration on her head, according to the complaint.

Hawk is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 29 at the district judge office in DuBois.