PENFIELD – Pennsylvania has natural beauty second to none. Much of that beauty is protected in public lands set aside for every citizen to enjoy.

In 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of forest land, visitors can experience the best of what Pennsylvania has to offer: biking along pristine streams; picnicking near tree-lined lakes; hiking through forest cathedrals; searching for birds in protected natural areas; and countless other recreational and educational adventures.

Imagine being able to say that you played a role in helping enhance our bountiful natural lands – well, you can.

The Parker Dam State Park Complex (which includes S.B. Elliott State Park), and all of Pennsylvania’s public lands, need your help – after all, these are your lands.

With your help, Pennsylvania’s state parks and state forests will continue to provide benefits for generations to come.

Through the DCNR Conservation Volunteer Program within the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), you can don your work clothes and help build a trail, plant a flower garden, teach a group of students about wildlife, or welcome visitors to “your” campground.

People of all ages can participate in the program, which tries to match interests and abilities with appropriate projects.

Some of the opportunities that await DCNR Conservation Volunteers in state parks and state forests are trails/wildlife habitat, environmental education, maintenance and campground hosting.

The work can be challenging, exhilarating, and, above all, rewarding. From a few hours, to a lifetime commitment, the choice is yours. Any amount of time will benefit you and the natural resources you work with.

There are a variety of projects, including some non-physical, indoor projects, that are in need of volunteers’ time in order to be completed.

During the 2022 season, the Parker Dam State Park Complex is in specific need of individuals or families to become DCNR Conservation Volunteers to, 1) open and monitor the Lou and Helen Adams Civilian Conservation Corps Museum on weekend afternoons during the summer season; 2) periodic native pollinator garden maintenance; and 3) collect (weekly through summer season) Cavity-nesting Trail Program data (bluebird boxes) at both Parker Dam and S.B. Elliott State Parks.

If you have any questions about specific volunteer duties, please feel free to contact the Park Office at 814-765-0630 for more information.

If you would like to become a DCNR Conservation Volunteer at the Parker Dam State Park Complex, please contact the volunteer coordinator by phone at 814- 765-0630, or by e-mail at parkerdamsp@pa.gov.

After completing the DCNR Conservation Volunteer application and approval, volunteers will then coordinate with park staff to schedule their volunteer time at the park and projects on which to work. Some types of volunteer activities will require background checks.

One specific volunteer opportunity worth mentioning is the park’s annual Woodsy Owl Volunteer Weekend, scheduled for April 22-24.

That Saturday beginning at 9 a.m., anyone staying in the park, and others simply out for the day, who would like to volunteer, can work with the park on a variety of volunteer projects to prepare the park for the upcoming summer season.

Visitors staying in the campground (first-come, first-served; no reservations that weekend) can have their Friday and Saturday night fees waived if participating in the volunteer day.

For more information about the annual Woodsy Owl Weekend, please contact the Park Office (814-765-0630; parkerdamsp@pa.gov).

Roll up your sleeves and discover the rewards of volunteering in Pennsylvania’s great outdoors. Become a DCNR Conservation Volunteer today.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events” to reach the Calendar of Events site.