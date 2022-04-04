District Attorney Ryan Sayers and CAC Director Mary Tatum Announce that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

CLEARFIELD – District Attorney Ryan Sayers and Child Advocacy Center Director Mary Tatum announced that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

This month and throughout the year, the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County (CAC-CC) encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Clearfield County a better place for children and families.

By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote children’s social and emotional well-being and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.

In 2021, the CAC-CC served 191 children, and has already served 70 children so far this year.

As part of raising awareness, this year the CAC-CC would like the community’s help with Child Abuse Prevention Month by asking you or your organization to pick a day to wear blue.

Please take a photo of yourself wearing blue, share it on Facebook, and tag the CAC-CC by adding “@clearfieldcountycac” to your post. You can also send the photo directly to the CAC-CC at cac@cenclear.org.

“The CAC-CC would not be possible without the collaboration and efforts of the Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team (MDIT) of Clearfield County,” Sayers said.

The MDIT consists of representatives from the District Attorney’s Office, Children Youth, and Family Services, law enforcement agencies through Clearfield County, medical personnel, CenClear, the Victim Witness Office, the Crossroads Project and PASSAGES Inc.

The CAC-CC provides a vital service to children that may have experienced abuse or witnessed a crime.

“Throughout the year, the CAC-CC receives donations that help offset the cost of operating the program,” Tatum said.

“We have volunteers and student interns that help manage projects at the CAC-CC that we would not be able to do without their help.”

Are you interested in getting involved with the CAC-CC or learning more on how to prevent child abuse? E-mail cac@cenclear.org for more information.