Willis Strouse served our country in the United States Army. Name: Willis J. Strouse Born: April 29, 1938 Died: February 25, 2022 Hometown: Reynoldsville, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Willis was a veteran of the United States Army. He also served the community through his memberships with the Soldier Community Church and the American Legion, along with other organizations. Military honors […]

