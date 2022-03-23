State police at Clearfield
- State police reported a pursuit occurred March 20 in Beccaria Township. According to troopers, a traffic stop was attempted on a vehicle operated by 48-year-old Thomas Ball of Mahaffey. He allegedly attempted to flee onto a nearby ATV trail and a pursuit ensued. He was taken into custody after his vehicle became disabled about one mile off the roadway. Ball showed signs of impairment, state police say, and was in possession of methamphetamine. Charges are currently pending.
- State police reported drug violations occurred March 2 on state Route 879 in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, troopers allegedly found multiple items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.
- State police reported a DUI occurred Feb. 17 on the Morrisdale-Allport Highway in Morris Township. During a traffic stop, a 45-year-old Philipsburg woman was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and controlled substances. Charges are currently pending.
- State police received a report of assault March 21 on the Shawville – Croft Highway in Goshen Township. During the incident, a 60-year-old Clearfield man allegedly used a wooden table leg to strike the victim repeatedly. Charges were filed through the district court.
Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to an East Locust Street residence where a male was reportedly not being permitted to leave by other residents of the home. Police arrived and resolved the incident.
- Police responded to a medical facility for an unruly patient. Police arrived and found that a male was yelling at staff because he did not have a ride home. Police warned the male of his actions.
- Police responded to a Williams Street parking lot for a suspicious vehicle. Police made contact with and found the passenger had an active warrant. The passenger was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
- Police received a report of harassment between two individuals. Police advised both parties to cease contact.
- Police conducted a vehicle stop on Gulich Avenue that resulted in the driver being found intoxicated and to have active warrants. The driver was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.