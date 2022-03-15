OSCEOLA MILLS – The former mayor of Osceola Mills is behind bars for allegedly shooting at two males while on the phone with police making a harassment complaint.

Ida Reams, 51, is charged by Clearfield state police with two counts of felony aggravated assault, two counts each of misdemeanor simple assault and terroristic threats and misdemeanor DUI.

According to the affidavit, Reams contacted troopers shortly after 9 p.m. Monday night from the Community Food Bank parking lot located on the corner of Curtin and Lingle streets.

She reported two suspicious individuals who had photographed her license plate. She said she’s received “a lot of harassment in this town” and “she’s done.”

As she made her report, Reams was heard yelling: “You guys, get the [expletive] out of here right now … I’m done.” She also made a threat to “[expletive] kill them, state police said.

Then, troopers allegedly heard two gunshots before Reams hung up, but another call was transferred to state police from Clearfield County 911.

A male reported he and a friend were playing Pokémon GO together when a woman, later identified as Reams, began yelling at them. He said she came out of the VFW bar, and was clearly intoxicated.

He said she brandished a revolver and fired four of five shots, as she yelled “get the [expletive] away from me.” No one was hurt, but he did say that Reams threatened his life.

The male said Reams was in a white Ford truck and driving in circles around them. Multiple troopers responded and when Reams was stopped, she was reportedly determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Reams was subsequently transported to Clearfield Penn Highlands Hospital for a legal blood draw and her vehicle was towed to an impound lot at PSP Clearfield.

State police followed up with both male victims who said Reams fired at least five rounds. The second victim also said Reams threatened to kill them if she saw them again.

Reams is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail, and scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing March 23 during centralized court.