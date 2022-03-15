VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County District Attorney’s office has ruled self-defense in the shooting death of Jamaican native Peter Bernardo Spencer. Venango County District Attorney Shawn White said the suspect was legally justified in shooting 29-year-old Spencer, of Allegheny County, under the Castle Doctrine, better known as the “Stand Your Ground” law. Franklin-based State Police said the […]

