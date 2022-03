Leora Mae “Ordie” Silvis, 98, of Marienville, PA, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Penn Highlands Brookville. She was born August 26, 1923, in Marienville, a daughter of the late Bessie J. (Hepinger) and Charles F. Cussins. On May 26, 1950, she married Paul F. Silvis, who preceded her in death on August 20, 1986. Ordie enjoyed reading, puzzles, playing […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/leora-mae-ordie-silvis/