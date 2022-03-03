Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to Holmes Avenue for a reported altercation. Upon arrival, it was found that the parties were not arguing and only yelling loudly over work that needed done. Officers warned the persons of their actions.
- Police responded to a report of a male “slumped” over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the area of East Locust and North Third streets. Police located the vehicle and two occupants who indicated that they were just tired. The passenger was found to have an active warrant, and detained. She was subsequently transported to county jail.
- Police received a report of alleged harassment that involved someone being annoyed with another person’s posts. Police advised the party to block the other person.
- Police responded to Zimmerman Avenue for a noise complaint. Upon arrival, the caller stated that she no longer needed police because the noise had stopped.
- Police responded to the area of South Sixth Street and Cumberland Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, police learned that there were no injuries. Police say one vehicle made a wide turn and hit another vehicle at a stop sign. One vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police received a report of a tire that was slashed at an East Pine Street residence. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police responded to a North Fifth Street residence for an alleged assault. Upon arrival, it was learned that a person had struck another in the face with enough force to cause bruising. Police located the suspect at a nearby bar, and the male was taken into custody.
- Police responded to the intersection of Nichols and West Front streets where a vehicle was out of fuel. Police arrived and assisted with pushing the vehicle into a nearby lot.
- Police responded to a theft at an East Market Street business. An employee told police they were speaking with the suspect, but he was becoming aggressive. The male reportedly attempted to flee but was unable to and when police made contact, he began to resist. Police allegedly found multiple pieces of merchandise in the male’s pockets.