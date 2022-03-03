By Anthony Hennen | The Center Square

(The Center Square) – The Department of Health has received much in federal funding since COVID-19 hit, but state legislators want more details before granting state funds.

A House Appropriations Committee with the department on Thursday had some critical questions about its budget request. A 28-word line item for gene therapy research drew scrutiny.

“Please tell me that there’s more to this $5 million request than [those] 28 words,” said Rep. Louis Schmitt, R-Altoona. “What will the hardworking taxpayers of Pennsylvania get for their $5 million in tax money?”

“It is an opportunity for us to make a strategic investment in an important area in health care,“ Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said.

“Don’t you think you ought to solidify what it is before you come in and ask us for $5 million?” Schmitt asked.

“It’s a collaborative process, sir,” Klinepeter said.

“We have to explain ourselves to the taxpayers. I don’t know what this is, I have no idea. And we’re gonna do something to solidify it down the road? That’s not acceptable,” Schmitt said.

Silence followed.

Questions on numbers were a recurring issue.

With new regulations for nursing homes that would increase the hours of staffing required, Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, asked about the anticipated $386 million cost of these regulations.

“We are anticipating that the costs will certainly be significant. I also think generally you can’t put a price on the safety of the residents,” Klinepeter said.

The $386 million figure was from January 2020. Owlett noted that rising inflation and other costs would push up the number.

“Given the new data that’s out there, what’s the cost?” he asked.

A new revised number will reflect rising costs, CFO Andrea Race said.

“I don’t have that detail with me today, but will definitely keep it on our list for a follow up.”

Later in the hearing, Rep. Keith Greiner, R-Lampeter, noted that the governor’s budget expected flat costs for the health department and was skeptical of it being a real possibility.

“We can’t spend money like drunken sailors up here. We have a responsibility to taxpayers to make sure we do things right.”

The state of rural health care was also an area of concern.

Klinepeter spoke of the health department’s efforts to ensure emergency care remained functioning for rural communities.

“This is an area that keeps me up at night,” Klinepeter said.

“We’re really trying to avoid that situation [of hospital closures] – that doesn’t serve Pennsylvanians,” Klinepeter said.