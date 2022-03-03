BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A man is facing a felony charge for fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Brookville Borough.

According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed charges on February 27 against 42-year-old Anthony John Piro Jr., of Hamburg, Pa.

The following charges were filed against Piro in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office:

According to a criminal complaint filed on Sunday, February 27, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office, a Punxsutawney-based State Trooper conducted a traffic stop around 11:44 p.m. on Friday, February 25, by activating his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights for a front passenger and a heavy-tinted window on a black Nissan Altima in the parking lot of the Flying J located in Brookville Borough, Jefferson County.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Anthony John Piro Jr. It was later learned that Piro’s driver’s license is DUI suspended, the complaint notes.

Piro opened his car door, turned his head toward the officer while sitting in his vehicle, and then repeatedly yelled “what” while the trooper was on the radio with the dispatcher. Piro then closed his driver’s side door, backed the vehicle to get out of the parking spot, then drove forward to get away. The trooper exited his patrol vehicle and shouted at Piro to stop, but he did not. The trooper then reentered his patrol vehicle and began to pursue Piro, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Piro drove down the Flying J’s driveway, then turned left onto Allegheny Blvd. (State Route 36) traveling southbound without using a turning signal and through a red stop light. Piro continued down Allegheny Blvd. using both southbound lanes of traffic at a high rate of speed where Allegheny Blvd. turned into State Route 28 South. The trooper then observed the vehicle using fog lights while the headlights and rear lights were inoperable. The trooper then observed the vehicle using no lights, traveling over 90+ MPH in a 55 MPH and again using both southbound lanes of traffic.

Due to Piro’s careless/reckless driving behaviors, snowfall, and icy road conditions, the trooper terminated the pursuit, the complaint notes.

Based on the above-mentioned facts, the trooper requested Piro to be summoned to answer the charges listed below:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Driving License Suspended/Rev Purs to Section 3802/1547B1, Summary

– Exceed 55 MPH in Other Location by 35 MPH, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (two counts)

– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary (three counts)

– Driving W/O Light to Avoid Ident Arrest, Summary

– Improper Sunscreening, Summary

– No Headlights, Summary

– No Rear Lights, Summary

– Failure to Stop at Red Signal, Summary

A date for a preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.