<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Highlights of this day in history: The Beatles appear on TV's 'Ed Sullivan'; Sen. Joseph McCarthy launches his anti-communist crusade; World War II's Battle of Guadalcanal ends; Soviet leader Yuri Andropov dies; author Alice Walker born.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<!-- code from Primis - Associated Press - Syndication - gantdaily.com -->\n<script type="text\/javascript" language="javascript" src="https:\/\/live.primis.tech\/live\/liveView.php?s=100578&vp_content=embed1fa3e0yvglih&cbuster=%%CACHEBUSTER%%"><\/script>\n<!-- code from Primis -->\n<!-- \/wp:html -->