MINERAL SPRINGS – A suspected local drug dealer is behind bars following a multi-agency bust at a Mineral Springs residence late last week.

Robert A. Charles, 40, is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, a search warrant was executed Feb. 3 at Charles’ residence located in the 100-block of Burkett Road.

In addition to state police, the multi-agency bust was carried out with assistance from the Lawrence Township police, Drug Enforcement Administration and state Attorney General’s office.

As officers approached and established a perimeter, Charles was reportedly seen putting a mason jar out on the roof from a second-story window.

Once entry was made, officers detained multiple individuals and Charles was mirandized. In a police interview, he admitted to putting the jar on the roof as witnessed by an officer.

Charles said he’d just obtained six ounces of meth Feb. 2 and sold two ounces Feb. 3. The jar allegedly contained around 100 grams of meth, 10 grams of heroin and seven grams of crack cocaine.

Multiple other containers were also located within the residence that contained smaller amounts of suspected meth, as well as other unknown suspected drugs.

Charles is incarcerated in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. Currently, he’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Feb. 16 during centralized court.