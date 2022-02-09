DUBOIS – The Sandy Township Supervisors on Monday night approved a requested zoning change to 76 acres of land near the Falls Creek Interstate 80 exit.

The original request was made in September and has since been back and forth between the township and county Planning Commissions.

It was noted that the request was amended from commercial to match the commercial light zoning, which surrounds the 76 acres.

DuBois City also gave approval for the zoning change, as it affects city-owned property, as well.

Shown is the Sandy Township zoning map that hangs in the municipal building meeting room. The tan section between the orange (commercial light) and green (conservation) is the 76 acres being changed from Residential-Agriculture.

Also, on Monday night, it was reported that some of Sandy Township may soon see ATV/UTV access.

Around 0.75 miles along Sierra Heights Road and Fire Tower Road may get the okay, if approved by the supervisors.

It will also be part of trails extending into Elk County through several regional municipalities. It’s tentatively going to connect to the Treasure Lake campgrounds.