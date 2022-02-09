CLEARFIELD – A West Decatur man will spend up to four years in state prison for his part in a robbery and shooting that took place last January in Clearfield Borough.

Last week the trial for Anthony D. Guy, 49, was cancelled after he signed a plea agreement.

On Monday, he was sentenced to one to four years in state prison for misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman, according to a court employee.

The plea was for a minimum one-year state prison sentence. Ammerman elected to give him six months to two years on each count, leading to a maximum of four years of incarceration.

A felony charge of conspiracy/robbery was dropped from the case.

Guy’s co-defendant, Richard Allen Demko 27, of Northern Cambria has signed an open plea agreement and was ready to be sentenced in December until it was discovered he was willing to testify in Guy’s trial.

His sentencing was then continued until after the trial. It is currently scheduled for March 7.

The charges stem from an incident in Clearfield Borough on Jan. 16, 2021.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim who was shot in the left leg was bleeding profusely when police arrived on the scene.

One of the officers applied a tourniquet on the upper part of the leg in an effort to stop the bleeding.

The victim explained that he parked his vehicle at the residence and exited it when he was rushed by Demko and Guy.

Demko asked “where’s the money” and the victim refused to acknowledge the question.

Demko next took a swing at the victim, but he was able to block it. Then Demko shot him while they were on the back stoop of his home, according to the report.

After this, Guy “freaked out” asking Demko why he had shot the victim.

The victim was able to pull himself into the residence and shut the door.

He further explained that he played a lottery machine earlier in the day at a business in Lawrence Township and had won.

He was not sure if Demko or Guy was there when he won, or if they had just heard he had a large sum of cash.

The victim was taken by emergency personnel to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment.