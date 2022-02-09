SPRING MILLS — The Clearfield Bison wrestling team bounced back from their heartbreaker of a loss in the District 4/9 AAA Saturday with a convincing road win at Penns Valley Tuesday night, 45-17.

The Bison, 14-1 overall and undefeated at 6-0 in the Mountain League, more than likely locked up the league title, pending a possible, but unlikely, make up with Bellefonte. Penns Valley dropped to 10-6 with the loss.

The host Rams jumped out to a 5-0 lead after Colten Shunk (22-9) tech falled Adam Rougeux (11-12) to start the meet at 120 pounds.

The lead was short-lived as Brady Collins (27-3) pinned Chase Fleshman (3-2) at 126.

Nate Long (15-12) put Penns Valley back on top for a second time, 8-6, with his narrow 4-3 win over Clearfield’s Ty Aveni (11-8) at 132.

That was the last lead the Rams would have on the night. Nolan Barr (18-12) put the Bison back on top to stay with his first period fall over Ethan Fetterolf (15-10) at 138 pounds.

The gap did narrow temporarily with Ty Watson’s (29-0) 7-3 win over Luke Freeland (17-11) at 145.

The Bison then ran off six consecutive wins running the score from 12-11 to 39-11.

Karson Kline (15-11) got things started at 152 with a 7-3 win over David Martin (15-7). Then Wyatt Reorda (5-7) had a nice 10-7 win over Micah Fetterolf (14-15) at 160.

At 172, Mark McGonigal (24-6) continued his recent run on first period falls, raising his career win total to 108 in the process, and expanded the Bison lead to 24-11.

Carter Chamberlain (22-7) kept the Bison momentum going with his 8-2 win over Hunter Lyons (20-10) at 189.

215 pounder Hayden Kovalick kept the team leader in wins race interesting as he once again tied Collins with his 27th, against just two losses, after his first period fall over Kollin Brungart (14-14).

Oliver Billotte (24-1) at 285 picked up the first forfeit of the contest, as he creeps ever closer to joining McGonigal in the Century Win Club, as he sits at 98 now.

Jack Darlington (27-4) put up the last points for the Rams when he pinned Xavier Lutz (5-9) at 106.

The match ended with Evan Davis (22-8) at 120 also receiving a forfeit to set the final score at 45-17.

The Bison now have a week off from competition, unless Bellefonte gets added in somewhere, as they are next scheduled to host District 9 rival St. Marys on Tuesday February 15.