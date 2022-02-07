DUBOIS — The Brookville Raiders (19-2 overall) won their ninth consecutive District 9 AA Team Wrestling title and the Williamsport Millionaires (11-1) had a three-peat performance over Clearfield in the District 4/9 AAA Team Wrestling championships on Saturday afternoon at DuBois Area High School.

In the AA semifinals, Brookville hammered the Curwensville Golden Tide (14-5) by a score of 55-9, their only loss on the mat being to Brennen Moore of the Tide at 215 pounds. The Raiders raced out to a 52-0 lead at one point. They then forfeited the final bout of the match to 106 pounder Damian Brady to set the final.

The Tide is now off until February 15 when they host Redbank Valley.

The other AA semifinal saw Brockway defeat Port Allegany (10-8). Brookville then went on to their title with a 40-23 over the Rovers (12-2).

Brookville will face the winner of Tuesday’s Ft. LeBoeuf/Burgettstown match on Thursday in the first round of the PIAA AA State Wrestling Championships.

in AAA, the Clearfield Bison opened the day with a relatively easy win over Selinsgrove (14-3) by a score of 48-15.

The Bison picked up six falls against the Seals. They were by Evan Davis, Brady Collins, Nolan Barr, Carter Chamberlain, Hayden Kovalick, and Oliver Billotte.

Adam Rougeux, Ty Aveni, Luke Freeland, and Mark McGonigal had regular decisions to round out the scoring.

Williamsport defeated Shikellamy 48-15 in the other AAA semifinal, setting up the same finals match up as the previous two years.

In the highly anticipated District AAA 4/9 finals between two top-10 state ranked squads, the Bison got themselves out to a 12-0 lead after three bouts.

Davis had a 5-0 decision at 120, Collins had a 27 second fall at 126, and Aveni held on for a 3-2 win at 132.

Williamsport was the an able to send out the highly ranked Bower brothers at 138 amd 145 and closed the gap to 12-9 after a tech fall and a major.

The Millionaires also got bonus points at 152 and 160 via major and fall and found themselves on top 19-12 after the halfway point in the match.

McGonigal brought the Bison back within a point at 19-18 after his fall at 172.

Another Williamsport win at 189 gave them a 22-18 advantage.

At 215, Kovalick tied the match score at 22 each with his 15-3 major decision.

Knowing they were going to forfeit at 113, the Bison needed wins at 285 and 106 to have a chance.

Unfortunately, that was not to be as Millionaire heavyweight, down 3-0 at the time in the second period, caught undefeated Bison Oliver Billotte on his back and secured the fall and the match for Williamsport.

Xaver Lutz held on for a 10-6 win at 106, then the forfeit at 113 set the final at 34-25.

Clearfield will be on the road Tuesday when the travel to Spring Mills to face Penns Valley (10-5) in a Mountain League match-up.

Williamsport will meet District 3 champ Gettysburg in the first round of the AAA states on Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.