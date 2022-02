Stacey N. Myers, 42, Byrnedale, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022. Born November 30, 1979, in DuBois, she was the daughter of David and Penny (Carney) Fenton. They survive. Stacey was a graduate of the DuBois Area High School Class of 1998. She was employed as a financial counselor for Penn Highlands DuBois. Stacey loved animals, especially her dog, “Pudgie”, […]

