Robert F. Caro, 81, of Butler Cemetery Rd. Brookville, PA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois, PA. Born Sunday, July 21,1940 in Cleveland, Ohio, Bob was the son of the late Clifford Caro and Velma Riley Caro. In December he celebrated 26 years of marriage to the love of his life Connie […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/robert-f-caro/