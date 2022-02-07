DUBOIS – The Reitz Theater of DuBois will open its 2022 season this month with The Last Five Years, an intimate musical chronicling the five-year life of a marriage.

This unconventionally-structured show written by Jason Robert Brown tells the story of the couple’s relationship from the beginning and the ending simultaneously.

Directed by CRI veteran Jason R. Valentine, the show features Jack Reigh Danko of Kylertown as Jamie Wellerstein and Alexa Alker of DuBois as Cathy Hiatt.

Performances will be held Feb. 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. This production is sponsored by Hopkins Heltzel Law Firm and Wise Eyes.

Aspiring writer Jamie falls in love with Cathy, an actor. Shortly after they get together, his career takes off while she struggles to move beyond summer stock theater gigs.

The audience experiences the couple’s joys and pains through musical numbers both rollicking and introspective.

Jason R. Valentine, director, is again grateful and honored to be working with, as he says, “one of the best creative teams and casts!

“The pit is the best I ever worked with, the young adult actors are wise and talented beyond their years, and my backstage crew is top notch and very dedicated.”

“We are really excited to open our 2022 season with The Last Five Years; it is a touching story with a different twist. Jason R. Valentine, a veteran director, is never afraid to step out of the norm to bring great shows to the Reitz,” raves Reitz Theater/CRI Board President Lisa Rutherford.

“We’re especially excited to have two new actors make their Reitz Theater debuts as the two leads in this musical. I’ve eavesdropped on their rehearsals (just a bit) and they both have remarkable voices and very natural stage presence. I can’t wait to see the final production!”

Jack Reigh Danko reflects, “This show is so beautifully painful. Each character has so many layers, and it’s impressive how much of a story two people can tell.”

“This show is a perfect mix of emotions. You feel everything as if you really are the characters because it is just so relatable. It is a heart-crushing yet beautiful show,” states Alexa Alker.

“It encapsulates every aspect of the ups and downs of a relationship from beginning to end. I am honored to perform my dream role and am honored to be doing it alongside Jack.”

Musical Director Joe Sensor adds, “I am extraordinarily excited to be presenting this unique musical at the Reitz stage. The music of Jason Robert Brown is heavily piano-based, which is right up my alley!

“I can hardly wait to put this together and show our local community the talent that we have available at our community theater.”

All seats are $16 and can be purchased at ACE Hardware in DuBois and online at www.reitztheater.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the box office on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Theater patrons looking for a pre-show dinner on Feb. 12 may look no further than the Soul Platter Cafe, now located next door to the theater on Scribner Avenue.

The menu features an appetizer of Bruschetta, choice of Chicken Parmesan on Spaghetti OR Broccoli Alfredo over Linguine, beverage and dessert.

The meal is $15 per person, or $30 for the meal and a ticket to the show. For reservations or more details, contact Crystal Rishell at 814-591-0939.

Cultural Resources Inc. and the Reitz Theater will be practicing standard COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines. All public spaces will be cleaned and sanitized. All patrons, volunteers and visitors must wear proper face coverings.