Leo Wayne Knepp, 85, of Clearfield “Stoneville”, passed away suddenly at home with his family by his side on Friday, February 4, 2022. He was born January 30, 1937 in Clearfield, the son of Kenneth and Grace (Wisor) Knepp. Mr. Knepp was a 1955 graduate of Clearfield High School in the carpentry class. Leo first worked with his father building […]

