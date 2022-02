John R. Bullock, age 83 of DuBois, PA died Thursday, February 3, 2022 at McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA. Born on November 7, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Forrest and Franny (Laird) Bullock. On October 22, 1982 he married his wife of 39 years, Ellen L. (Walch) Bullock. She survives. John retired after […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/john-r-bullock/