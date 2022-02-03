Camp Glen Bonarr was a popular local vacation spot in the early 1900’s. It was on the banks of the Susquehanna River just a few miles above what was Lumber City.

The land was situated on the Watts property and was operated by Samuel Watts (1857-1924) where his farm was located.

There was a magnificent view at Camp Glen Bonarr from the hill looking southeast toward Lumber City. People would travel to gather and picnic.

One article written in The Monitor of Clearfield, a weekly newspaper established in 1892, stated that when a party of visitors arrived at the river, they found an excellent bridge designed and constructed by Eli Hile (1845-1926).

It was also written that there was a huge cavernous pile of rocks that formed the most unique freak of nature in that part of the world.

Camp Glen Bonarr was a favorite place for family reunions, picnics and conventions. Memories of hayrides were also penned and noted.

Samuel Watts discontinued the Camp Glen Bonarr in 1913. The land was later used by the state to build the Curwensville Dam.

This piece of poetry is archived at the Clearfield County Historical Society. The information regarding the author is “Jerusha”.

Where the lovely Susquehanna leaps in beauty mongst the hills;

Where the sunshine glows in splendor and birds’ sweetest music thrills,

There lies a fair, green valley, which know both near and far:

This vale that lies by the river’s side, Is the beautiful “Glen Bonarr”

Hemmed in the rugged mountains and the river singing loud,

‘Tis a calm retreat for weary man far from the maddening crowd.

As though we’re worn-out pilgrims, we viewed the land afar,

There is this spot we pitched our tents and call it “Camp Bonarr”.

All care to the winds was flung, the winds wept down to the sea

And the hills re-echoed again and again with the sounds of merry glee.

Around the bon fire gathered on many a star-lit night,

With laugh and song and merry jest, we formed a welcome sight.

And oft sweet memory softly rolled the thread of thought along,

Recalling dimly to each mind a half-forgotten song.

Then floated the strains of “Twilight” or “Home Sweet Home” on the air;

Till in fancy we stood in childhood’s fields surrounded by sunlight fair.

Or, gathered in the “Drawing Room” when the night grew late and dark;

When the bon fire sank to embers and it grew too cold to spark.

Then John – Oh! “Watts” his name? You know him well enough –

Enjoyed with all the others a game of Blind Man’s Bluff.

And how we laughed at the John – to whose length there was no lack,

As he stood blindfolded in our midst, crying quack, quack, quack.

And ne’er shall be forgotten Pap’s sermon to children dear

As grouped around that barrel, we listened with dread and fear.

To his advice to Nancy – It seemed to bare her gate,

Be sure when you goes fishin’ be sure you has good bait;

And if you haven’t got none don’t sit you down and bawl,

But “Steele” it from your neighbor, Is my advice to “Hall”.

With jest and song the evening passed then to our bunks we’d go,

While “Amos Quito” sang to us his little tale of woe.

When wrapped in slumber’s softest robes, the camp grew dark and still,

And naught was heard but the river’s voice and the cry of the whip-poor-will.

Or a softly rustling sound about us here and there

As if to say their evening prayer.

So very still was nature upon river’s shore and hill,

That one could almost fancy the slopes with their red men still.

Each morning brought its pleasures in games of strength and grace

Croquet and quoits and town ball and the lively “prisoners” Base,

Dominoes, checkers, reading for the quiet ones you see,

But for the noisy youngsters the “Hindmost One of Three”.

Best of all was the “Straw Ride” to the homestead on the hill

Three cheers for Sam and John, boys let us give them with a will.

And thanks to the kindly brother whose arms were open wide

To receive the same “Straw Party” on that same eventful ride.

Judge Watt’s Court of Justice in its punishments did dole,

While the jury drank full deeply and the tipstaff climbed his pole:

While “Caudle” fought for freedom from “Mrs. Caudle “ dear,

And the bashful girl watched quietly with many a furtive tear.

The “Deestrict Skule” for learning was famous far and wide;

In the primary class “Little Leslie”, “Jerushy” by his side,

And little Willie Thompson always sat long side the wall.

While Kate, the baseball “Striker “ liked to linger in the hall.

When “Little Ada” said her speech in a meek and timid voice,

We other scholars always knew she was the teacher’s choice.

Our taffy pull one rainy day was heaps and heaps of fun.

We only wish we had the time to show you how ‘twas done.

We’d like to tell the other things too great for mortal pen-

But you know I know children, these bones shall rise again.

So let me just remind you of the things you’d like to know;

Of the table filled with good things and the benches bending low.

Of the “Hammock Parlor” shady and wading parties fair,

And the men who went a giggling and the girls hugged by the “Bair”,

The day we raised the flag, raided our patriotism too,

So let us not forget the “Monk” or that day we’ll surely “Rue”.

Let me remind you of the “Boxer” who gave no loving pats;

But – I’ll swat you in de gob and I’ll punch you in de slats.

Shall we e’er forget our “mammy”, our “mammy” fond and dear,

Who tucked us gently in our bunks and told us not to fear.

Our “Barrs” of happiness were few on the dear old camping ground,

And our hearts turn back in longing as the days go round and round.

Back to the busy, hustling world our humble place to fill,

While “Glen Bonarr” is silent, guarded by river and hill.

Through it should be our lot to wander long and far.

We’ll ne’er forget the friends we knew at dear old “Camp Bonarr”.

We’ll cherish all things beautiful which memory can recall,

While our hearts go out in praise to Him, the Giver of all.

“Jerusha”