CLEARFIELD – Procedural issues upended a trial that was scheduled to get under way Wednesday for a Houtzdale man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

As a result, specially presiding Senior Judge Richard Masson of Elk/Cameron County declared a mistrial in the case of Stephen A. Hansel, 63, before the start of his two-day trial.

Prosecuting attorneys Ryan Sayers and Trudy Lumadue were ready to proceed, as was Hansel’s defense attorney, Chris Pentz, but Pentz raised concerns over the trial’s venue.

The trial was to be held at the Copper Cork Event Center and Pentz had concerns of the appearance of arresting officer, Trooper David Patrick with the Clearfield state police, being partial owner.

“He didn’t want to hide that,” Sayers said, and after Masson advised disclosure to the jury would be “highly prejudicial” and therefore not permissible, Pentz motioned for a mistrial, which was granted.

Sayers pointed out that Patrick had filed the criminal charges against Hansel back in March of 2020, which was long before the scheduling of the trial, and that the trooper – in no way – had any involvement in it being scheduled at the event center.

Because Hansel is free on $75,000 unsecured bail, Sayers said his two-day trial will be rescheduled at the courthouse within the next year as per Rule 600, but that it likely will occur much sooner.

Hansel is charged with three counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse-forcible compulsion and aggravated indecent assault without consent, one count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with person less than 16 years old, one count of aggravated indecent assault-person less than 16 years old and seven counts of corruption of minors, all felonies, and related misdemeanor offenses.

The incidents occurred between the summer of 2018 and Aug. 19, 2019 at a Ferguson Township residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

State police say on three, separate occasions, Hansel assaulted the girl and also forced her to perform a sex act on him. He reportedly confessed to the crimes in an interview with troopers on March 19, 2020.