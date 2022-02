Jack Clair Shreckengost, 87, of Kellersburg, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday early morning, February 2, 2022. Born on August 29, 1934, in New Bethlehem, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Clair L. and Mildred L. (Nulph) Shreckengost. Jack was a veteran with the US Army. He worked as a logger for Shirey Lumber until […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jack-clair-shreckengost/