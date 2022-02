Edward “Ed” Threlfall Jr., 83, of Eldred Twp., PA, passed away on February 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 26, 1938, to the late Edward Sr., and Frances (Chinchar) Threlfall in West Mifflin, PA. Ed graduated from school in the Munhall area with the class of 1957. Ed met Marsha Worling in 1987 and they shared […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/edward-ed-threlfall-jr/