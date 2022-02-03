<!-- wp:image {"id":475088,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-full"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/02\/JHNA.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-475088"\/><figcaption>The Clearfield Junior High Wrestling team participated in the North Allegheny Junior high wrestling tournament this past weekend. The team placed 5th out of 28 teams with five individual place winners. Pictured: front, L to R: (Bryndin Chamberlain, 101, 5<sup>th<\/sup> place) Colton Bumbarger (124, 2<sup>nd<\/sup> place), Carter Freeland (157, 2<sup>nd<\/sup> place), Colton Ryan (115, 5<sup>th<\/sup> place) and Cash Diehl (94, 3<sup>rd<\/sup> place).<br> <\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->