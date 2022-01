Harriet “Jane” Kline, 95, of Punxsutawney, died Wednesday January 26, 2022, at Laurelbrooke Landing in Brookville. She was born June 24, 1926, in Widnoon, a daughter of the late Della (Willison) and Loyal Henderson. On October 22, 1942, she married Floyd J. “Pete” Kline, who preceded her in death on May 14, 2019. Jane was a devoted wife, mother, and […]

